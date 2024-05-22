Athletics
Tejas breaks National Record, Jyothi Yarraji misses Olympic qualification
Tejas Shirse clocked a new National Record in 110m hurdles while Jyothi missed the Paris qualification by a whisker in Finland.
Indian hurdler Tejas Shirse set a new national record in 110m hurdles at a World Athletics Continental Tour (Challenger level) meeting in Jyvaskyla, Finland on Wednesday.
The youngster clocked 13.41s to win the final, breaking the seven-year-old National Record of 13.48s set by Siddhanth Thingalaya in 2017. His new national record will be subject to the ratification process.
Earlier this month, Tejas had clocked his personal best of 13.56 seconds at the Harry Schulting Games. He shelved 0.04 seconds earlier this month and 0.15 seconds today.
This is the third medal for Tejas this month after winning the silver medal last week B&S Kurpfalz Gala.
Star hurdler Jyothi Yarraji missed the 2024 Paris Olympics qualification by one-hundredth of a second after clocking 12.78s to win the gold medal in 100m hurdles.
With her timing, Jyothi matched her personal best and the current national record but failed to obtain the Olympic quota.
In the men's 100m sprint, Animesh Kujur clocked 10.39s to achieve his personal best.
Coming on the back of multiple medals at the Federation Cup 2024, Animesh is proving to be a tough competition to Amlan Borgohain who managed to clock 10.54s in the event.
Despite impressive performances, Tejas and Animesh are not in contention for an Olympic berth as their ranking and timings are far from the ranking quota and qualification.
However, Jyothi has a chance through the world rankings quota.