Indian athletes' mentality has shifted for good: Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Neeraj Chopra's historic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics continues to echo through the Indian sporting landscape even after years passed.

Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, a stalwart in his own right, reflects on the seismic shift in mentality catalyzed by Chopra's triumph. Toor, a two-time Asian Games gold medalist, articulated the newfound confidence pulsating within Indian athletes during a panel discussion ahead of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru event.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins GOLD🥇 in shot put with a 19.72m throw at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 🔥🔥



Also breaks a 19-year-old National Record! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/11QanufmAV — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 17, 2024

"Ever since Neeraj Chopra's gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games, it's brought a sense of self belief where each one of us are not just going to the games to participate but we are going there to win a medal," he emphasized.



He underscored the transformation in mindset, asserting that Indian athletes now perceive themselves on par with the best global competitors. Toor cited recent successes at World Championships, with athletes like Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena gracing the podium, alongside DP Manu's commendable performance reaching the final.

The panel discussion featured luminaries from various sporting disciplines, including 27-time IBSF world champion Pankaj Advani, ace shooter Tejas Krishna Prasad, squash star Joshna Chinnappa, and former international athlete and Arjuna awardee Ashwini Nachappa.

Chinnappa, expressed her excitement and acknowledged the necessity for rigorous preparation in the wake of squash's inclusion in the 2028 Olympics. "It is definitely a motivator for me to really look after my body, choose my tournaments wisely, and train smarter to be able to compete with the young a lot," she affirmed.