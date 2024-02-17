Asian Indoor Athletics: Tajinderpal breaks 19-year-old NR to win gold

Asian Games gold medalist Tajinderpal Singh Toor rewrote the 19-year-old national record in the shot put to win gold at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024 in Tehran, Iran on Saturday.

Tajinder recorded a best throw of 19.72m and defended his crown from last year.

Tajinder only took two throws marking four no-throws and he crossed 19m both times. He also broke the 19-year-old national record of 19.60m set by Vikas Gowda in 2005.

Another Indian in shotput, Dhanveer barely missed out on the bronze medal as he registered a best throw of 18.59m. Mehdi Saberi won the bronze medal with a throw of 18.74m.

Blessed is this weekend as 🇮🇳 maintains a Golden streak✨ at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, Tehran 😍



Kudos to #TOPSchemeAthlete @Tajinder_Singh3 for clinching the🥇in Men's Shotput 🎉



With a throw of 19.72m, he not only secured the victory but also smashed the… pic.twitter.com/6E5xS8qWfT — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) February 17, 2024

Among other Indian athletes in action, both Ajay Kumar Saroj and Tejas Shirshe disappointed with a finish outside of the podium.



Ajay Kumar Saroj clocked 3:52.56 to finish sixth in the 1500m final where Keneshbekov Nursultan of Kyrgyzstan won the gold medal with a timing of 3:49.

In 60m hurdles, Tejas Shirshe clocked 7.80s in the final to finish at the fifth place. Earlier, he clocked 7.75s in the second heat to book his place in the final.

India finished the first day of the event with a total of three gold medals. Earlier in the day, Jyothi Yarraji won the gold medal in the 60m hurdles with a new national record.

Harmilan Bains won the other gold for India in the 1500m final of women's.