Tajinderpal Singh Toor sets shotput national record; betters Asian Record

India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor, on Monday, set a new national record in men's shotput during the final day of the 2023 National Inter-State Championships at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The 28-year-old bettered his own national record mark with an throw of 21.77m. The previous national record stood at 21.49m and was set just months before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

His only other legal throw on Monday read 21.09m and was the only athlete to breach the 20m mark,

The epic throw of 21.77!!!! pic.twitter.com/QUz3MEwQS8 — Manish Sharma (@Manish_976) June 19, 2023





Karanveer Singh won the silver medal in the event with a best effort of 19.78m, while Sahib Singh settled for the bronze with 18.75m.

A gold medallist from the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, Toor's 21.77m effort also shattered the existing Asian record which he held in his name.

In the process, Tajinderpal Singh Toor also attained the direct qualification standard set for the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games as well as the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

While the qualification mark for Asian Games was at 19m, it stood way high at 21.40m for the World Championships.