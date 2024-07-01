Sydney McLaughlin breaks 400m hurdles world record at US Olympic trials

Sydney McLaughlin broke her own record to set a new world record in the 400m hurdles as she clocked 50.65 seconds to win the US Olympics trials on Sunday.

Competing in her fourth hurdle race of the season, McLaughlin, the reigning Olympic champion, overcame all the ten barriers and finished the race at lightning pace to set a new world record, for the fifth time in her career.

In the process, she also qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Out of these five world records, four of them came on the track of the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.

After running the race in a record time, McLaughlin looked at the speedometer in amazement as she took off 0.3 seconds from her previous best attained at Hayward Field at the 2022 World Championships.

50.65 WORLD RECORD 🔥@GoSydGo breaks her own world record by 0.03 seconds in the women's 400m hurdles at the US Olympic Trials 🤩



She also books her ticket to her 3rd Olympic games at just 24 years old! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mFrzxUrx5e — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 1, 2024

The second-placed finisher in the race, Anna Cockrell took 1.99 seconds more to finish the race, while Jasmine Jones was third taking 2.12 seconds more.



This race again stated that McLaughlin would be the outright favourite to defend the 400m hurdles gold in the Paris Olympics.

There is a fresh optimism that McLaughlin will touch the 50 seconds mark soon, shelving the debate of a possible duel between the American and the Netherlands' Femke Bol at the Paris Olympics.