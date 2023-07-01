Stockholm Diamond League 2023: Preview, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Stream

India’s steeplechase champion Avinash Sable is set to return to his stride at the Stockholm Diamond League 2023. The Stockholm Olympic Stadium, Sweden, will host the seventh chapter of the Diamond League 2023 on July 2nd, 2023. If you’re watching from India, here are all the details you need to know!

This will be Sable’s second outing at the 2023 Diamond League. At the Rabat Diamond League, the Maharashtrian athlete finished tenth in the 3000m steeplechase with a time of 8:17.18s in a very tight field to start the season a good note.

With his jubilant silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Sable became the first athlete from outside Kenya to win a medal in the 3000m steeplechase discipline at the Commonwealth Games since 1994.

Moroccan athlete and reigning Olympic and Diamond League champion Soufiane El Bakkali who comfortably won the Rabat leg, is the favourite to emerge victorious in the 3000m steeplechase at the Stockholm Diamond League 2023.

The previous chapter of the Diamond League at Lausanne was a memorable one for India with India’s golden boy, Neeraj Chopra making a triumphant comeback from injury and securing first place with a throw of 87.66m.

Another day, another Diamond League title for Neeraj Chopra🙌#LausanneDL pic.twitter.com/hIOt7g9lRS — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 30, 2023

When To Watch



The 3000m steeplechase is scheduled to take place at 10:42 PM (IST) on July 2nd, 2023

Where To Watch

Fans in India can catch Sable in action at the 2023 Stockholm Diamond League on the Sports18 channel. Additionally, the event will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.