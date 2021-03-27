Athletics
What if Srinivas Gowda ran with India's best runner?
Gowda, again rose to prominence last week when he broke his own record to run 100 metres in 8.96 seconds. But how is he compared to India's best?
Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda became an overnight sensation last year when India's Twitter brigade spread the news that Gowda is faster than legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt. The news read Gowda ran 100 metres in just 9.55 seconds compared to Usain Bolt's world record of running the same distance in 9.58 seconds — a difference of 0.3 seconds.
The hype surrounding Gowda became one of the most sensational news in India, a country that has long been starving for success in athletics. Gowda, again rose to prominence last week when he broke his own record to run 100 metres in 8.96 seconds. The fervour around Gowda broke all bounds. The Sports Authority of India had offered Gowda to take the trial last year, which he refused. Gowda even humbly stated that comparing him with Bolt is illogical.