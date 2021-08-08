Dhanalakshmi breaks down after hearing sister's death news on her return from Tokyo Olympics

Sprinter Dhanalakshmi was given a rousing welcome when she landed at the Tiruchy Airport in Tamil Nadu from Delhi following her performance at the Tokyo Olympics in the 4x400m mixed relay.



Though the relay team couldn't make it to the finals of the event, Dhanalakshmi was happy with her welcome. However, the happiness turned to be momentary when one of her relatives informed her that her elder sister passed away because of an illness nearly a month ago while she was practising at Patiala.



According to reports, Dhanalaksmi's sister Gayathri succumbed to illness on July 12. Her mother had decided not to inform the athlete since the sprinter had to go to Tokyo on Julyt 23 and she did want her daughter to lose her spot.



Dhanalakshmi constantly had to battle the shackles of poverty to reach this stage. After losing her father at an early age, her family was dependent on her mother who worked as a domestic help to feed and educate Dhanalakshmi and her two sisters. Sports was just a vehicle for her to channelize her struggles. She pursued her studies at Alava's College in Mangalore and whatever she got as a stipend, she used to send to her family.