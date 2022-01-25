9 Indians honoured with Padma Awards in 2022 for their contribution in sports

The central government announced Padma awards on Tuesday, the eve of Republic Day. Among other honors, late former Chief of Defence General Bipin Rawat have been awarded the Padma Vibhushan.



Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

This time, a total of nine Indians were honored with the Padma awards for their contribution to sports.

Three-time Paralympic medallist (two golds and a silver) javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia was honoured with the Padma Bhushan. He is the first Indian Paralympican to win two gold medals at the Paralympics. He won his first gold at the 2004 Games in Athens, becoming the second gold medalist at the Paralympics for his country. At the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, he won a second gold medal in the same event, bettering his previous record. He became India's most decorated Paralympian by winning his third medal, a silver at the 2020 Paralympics at Tokyo.

The Padma Shri was given out to the following:

Sumit Antil





The Indian Paralympian and javelin thrower won a gold medal in the men's javelin throw F64 category at the 2020 Summer Paralympics. He holds the current world record, having thrown 68.55 metres in the Paralympic final.



Neeraj Chopra





India's golden boy, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra became India's first Olympic gold medallist in athletics with his this throw of 87.58m in the finals of the men's javelin throw event of Tokyo 2020. He also became the second Indian athlete to win an individual Olympic gold medal after shooter Abhinav Bindra.



Pramod Bhagat





India's ace male para-badminton player won the gold medal at Tokyo Olympics competing in the men's singles SL3 category. Besides, he is also five-time World Championships gold medallist.



Brahmanand Shankhwalkar

Brahmanand Shankhwalkar (Source: Goal.com)

Former Indian football team captain Brahmanand Sankhwalkar is still considered one of the best goalkeepers the country has ever produced. In his 25-year-old career, he played for 17 years with Salgaocar, and for the Goa state team in the Santosh Trophy. Playing for Goa, he led the team to two consecutive wins at the Santosh Trophy; in 1983 and 1984. Having maintained a clean sheet of 576 minutes in the 1984 tournament, he holds the Indian record.



Shankaranarayana Menon Chundayil

Unni Gurukkal (Second from left) (Source: The Indian Express)

Kalaripayattu's living legend, 93-year-old Shankaranayana Menon is known as Unni Gurukkal. He is the senior most living member of the Mudavangattil family that runs the kalari art in Thrissur, Kerala. Menon and his disciples have travelled extensively overseas to promote kalaripayattu, starting their family's traditional Vallabhatta centres in countries like the UK, US, France, Belgium and Sri Lanka.



Faisal Ali Dar

Faisal Ali Dar (Source: The Better Kashmir)

Faisal Ali, is a former international martial arts champion, set up a small martial arts training academy in the rural district of Bandipora, in Kashmir. He's responsible for training 8-year-old world kickboxing champion Tajamul Islam, as well as 7-year-old Asian Karate gold medallist Hashim Mansoor.



Avani Lekhara





Trailblazing shooter Avani Lekhara on Friday became the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals by claiming the 50m Rifle 3 Position SH1 bronze to add to an unprecedented gold in the 10m air rifle standing SH1 event in the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Vandana Katariya





The seasoned forward of the Indian women's hockey team displayed stellar performance at the Tokyo Olympics which helped the team to reach the semifinals of the quadrennial event for the first time in history. In the course, Vandana became the first Indian woman to score a hat-trick in hockey at the Olympics. She was the one who gave India a win of 4-3 against South Africa.