Shivam Lohakare breaks Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw record; the world champion congratulates him

In a stunning performance at the 74th Inter Services Athletics Championship 2025, 20-year-old Shivam Lohakare smashed the Services (SSCB) men’s javelin record, previously held by the reigning world champion Neeraj Chopra.

Lohakare’s throw of 84.31m surpassed Chopra’s 2018 mark of 83.80m, establishing a new personal best for the young athlete.

The throw, recorded during the trials for the upcoming Open Nationals, showcased Lohakare’s consistency, as it marked the fourth consecutive time he breached the 80m barrier this season.

While the mark won’t be officially recognized in World Athletics records due to the event’s non-certified status, it has still earned him widespread recognition.

Lohakare also shared a video of the record-breaking throw on his Instagram, capturing the attention and admiration of fans across the country.

Adding to the momentous occasion, Neeraj Chopra himself took to Instagram to congratulate the rising star: "Congratulations Shivam very good. Keep going"





The 74th Inter Services Championship proved to be a platform for the next generation of Indian javelin talent, with Shivam Lohakare making it clear that he is a force to be reckoned with in the lead-up to the Open Nationals.