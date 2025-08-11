With Neeraj Chopra as follower, Shivam Lohakare impresses on senior international debut

Shivam Lohakare, one of India’s promising stars in javelin, continued his impressive form by winning silver at the 2025 Indian Open – a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level event held in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The 20-year-old, competing in his first senior international tournament, recorded a best throw of 80.73m in his fourth attempt, finishing ahead of several prominent names from the country.

His series of throws was: 77.69m, 78.83m, 77.93m, 80.73m, 79.35m, and one foul. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga took the gold with 86.50m throw.

A special moment

Last month at the Indian Open Athletics Meet in Pune, Shivam threw a personal best of 80.95m, joining the elite group of Indian javelin throwers to cross the 80-meter mark.

But before Shivam crossed the 80-metre milestone, he experienced another unforgettable moment this year. His idol, two-time Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, followed him on social media.

“I look up to Neeraj Bhaiya. I have never met him but this year he followed me back on Instagram. He must have thought I had it in me. It meant a lot, it motivated me. I shared it with my family and friends,” Shivam told The Bridge.

His friends didn’t believe it at first. “They thought I was joking. So I showed them my phone, ‘Look! He really followed me!’” he laughed.

From village to podium

Shivam comes from a small village Sonai in Maharashtra. His family depends majorly on farming. As a small boy, Shivam used to help out in the fields, but now, with his focus on javelin, his family encourages him to train full-time.

He started playing the sport in 2016. He was in ninth grade when Shivam played in a district level tournament. His interest in the sport grew and he moved to Pune after finishing 10th exams to train seriously.

“Earlier I used to help. Now they tell me to concentrate on my training,” Shivam said.

Since 2021, he has been training at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune. He started under coach Kashi Nath, and now trains under Kulwinder Singh.

“I moved to Pune after my 11th grade. I was a civilian before. Now I’ve completed one year in the Army,” Shivam, who is a havaldar with the Indian Army, said.

Looking ahead

With two 80m throws under his belt this year, Shivam aims to throw farther this year. He will be in action at an Interstate competition later this month.

“From 2025 to 2028, I have to try to reach 90 metres,” Shivam said, outlining his long-term goals.



