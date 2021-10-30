Age defier Shelly Ann Fraser aims for all time career high at Paris 2024

For the past 14 years, there has been one stand out performer in women's athletics sprint events. The name was, is and always will be Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce. In a recent interview with SkySports, something that she wished to make clear was that she is still gunning for glory. It may sound surprising considering she is 34 years old but her aim and goals are quite clear.

Shell Ann Fraser's first medal was at the World Championships back in 2007 when she won silver in the 4x100m relay event. It was a nervous first race on the big stage for her but with the mentality of a champion, she managed to run, recover and gain the necessary confidence to compete regularly in the World Athletics circuit.

It was in 2008 that she really managed to make a name for herself at the age of 22. She broke various feats in her famous run to the Beijing Olympics 100m final and managed to outrace athletes such as Lauryn Edwards and Muna Lee. It was in the final that Jamaica did the famous 1,2,3 where Shelly Ann came in at first place to claim gold with compatriots Sherone Simpson and Kerron Stewart finishing behind her. This was the moment of glory from which Shelly Ann never looked back. Since then, her medal collection has a total of 18 gold, 7 silver and 2 bronze medals in events ranging from the Olympics, World Championships and World Athletics Final among others.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce sits down with Sky Sports News during #BlackHistoryMonth and says she is determined to defy the odds and take her career to another level. — Sky Sports (@SkySports) October 27, 2021

Speaking to SkySports, she said "You have that mindset for a while until you start to have people that pour into you in a positive way, and you start to actually believe the things that they are saying about you, and it changes everything."

Contrary to popular belief, Shelly Ann has had her fair share of hardships and recovery periods that almost set her career off track. One specific incident was when she had her first child and had to stay away from the track for a few months. This was back in 2017 and it took her 9 months to get back on track. Her return to the track was done in a gradual manner beginning with National Championships and gradually a move towards getting back to international championships.

There has been no looking back since then and if not anything else, this has only strengthened her motive to win another Olympic medal at Paris 2024. One cannot predict the future of sports events but what definitely stands out is her resolve to sustain herself and be a champion of the ages. She is an idol for all prospective sportspersons and sport lovers especially those who have suffered from racism and discrimination by virtu of the colour of their skin. Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce continues to run her long sprint to glory both on and off the track.







