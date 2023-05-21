Shaili Singh finishes third at Seiko Grand Prix

Indian long jumper Shaili Singh, on Sunday, finished third at the 2023 Seiko Grand Prix in Yokohama, Japan. The 19-year-old registered a best leap of 6.65m in the competition.

Shaili, a junior world championship medallist, finished behind Germany's Luzolo Maryse (6.79m) and Australian Buschkuehl Brooke (6.77m) in the competition.

The Indian took an early lead with her 6.65m effort coming in her very first attempt with a wind reading of +2.1m/s. She followed it up with yet another impressive jump of 6.59m in her next attempt.

The rest of Shaili Singh's series read: 6.35m, 6.35m, 6.36m, and 6.41m to cap off what was a commendable performance from the youngster.

This was also the Jhansi lass' second best performance this season after having registered a personal best 6.76m at the Indian Grand Prix last month.

The Seiko Grand Prix is a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level event.