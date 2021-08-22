Shaili Singh wins silver at World U-20 Athletics Championships

Indian long jumper Shaili Singh has clinched the silver medal at the World U-20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi, Kenya. The 17-year-old registered a jump of 6.59m (+2.2m/s) in her third attempt to assure India of its third medal at this edition of the World U-20 Athletics Championships.



The Uttar Pradesh girl started off with a jump of 6.34m in both her first two attempts before jumping a +2.2 wind-assisted 6.59m in her third to move into the gold medal position. However, an effort of 6.60m from Sweden's Askag Maja pushed Shaili Singh down to second and she had to settle for the silver.

Shaili Singh wins silver! 🥈



The 17-year-old finishes 2nd in the Women's Long Jump Final at the U20 World Championships with her attempt of 6.59m.#WorldAthleticsU20 | 📸: @afiindia pic.twitter.com/1H1FeISNs0 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 22, 2021

Shaili seemed to have gotten a bit overwhelmed by her 6.59m jump as she fouled her next two attempts before registering 6.37m in her final jump at the Kasarani Sports Complex in Nairobi.



While the 6.59m was certainly the best-ever jump Shaili Singh had registered in her career, it will not be officially counted as her Personal Best or Indian National Record because it was +2.2m/s wind-assisted.

Sweden's Askag Maja won the gold with 6.60m, while Ukraine's Horielova Mariia took the bronze with 6.50m.