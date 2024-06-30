Servin Sebastian wins silver, Ram Baboo disqualified in Slovakia C'ships

Indian racewalker Servin Sebastian clinched the silver medal in the men's 20,000m racewalking event at the Slovakia National Championships on Sunday.

He clocked a subpar timing of 1:24:42.7, which ended his Paris Olympics dream.

This was the final opportunity for Servin to touch the Paris Olympics qualifying mark of 1:20:10s.

Meanwhile, Ram Baboo, who already touched the qualifying mark, had a disappointing outing as he got disqualified in the final.

Servin will not be satisfied with this run as this was the worst timing of the season for him.

It also ended his quest for Paris Olympics qualification. Miroslav Uradnik of Slovakia won the gold medal at the event with his personal best timing of 1:22:06s.

Servin Sebastian wins SILVER🥈medal in men's 20,000m racewalk, Ram Baboo disqualifies at Slovakia National Championships!#IndianAthletics | 📷: TOI pic.twitter.com/LJLfXmcZ2y — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 30, 2024

AFI to decide the final racewalking team

After Servin's miss, India will now have only four racewalkers with the qualifying mark and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will take the final call on which of the three athletes will represent India at the Paris Olympics.

The four Indian racewalkers with the qualifying mark are - Vikas Singh, Ram Baboo, Akshdeep Singh & Paramjeet Singh Bisht. Ram Baboo could have presented his case today with good timing but he failed to impress.