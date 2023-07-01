Seema Punia wins silver at Qosanav Memorial; attains Asian Games mark

Veteran Indian discus thrower Seema Punia, on Saturday, bagged a silver medal at the 2023 Qosanov Memorial meet in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The 39-year-old Punia registered a best effort of 57.35m to finish behind Thailand's Subenrat Insaeng on the podium.

The 2014 Asian Games gold medallist started with a throw of 56.48m in her first attempt, before fouling in the second and third try.

Punia then equalled her 56.58m effort in the fourth attempt before registering her best throw of the day in her final round.

She also achieved the qualification standard set for the upcoming 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), which stands at 57m with her performance today.

The silver medal winning effort of 57.35m is also a season best for Punia, who had registered a throw of 56.50m at the National Inter States Championships in what was her only competition of the season so far.



