Who is Seema Punia? 10 things to know about the discus thrower

Seema Punia will be taking part in her fourth Olympics after 2004, 2012, and 2016 editions of the Games.

Seema Punia has not received the Arjuna Award though see has appealed for it

Seema Punia has won four medals at the Commonwealth Games. In 2006, she won a silver, followed by a bronze medal in 2010. In 2014 and 2018, she won the silver medals.

How many medals has Seema Punia won at Asian Games?

Seema Punia won the gold medal in Asian Games 2014. In 2018, she had won a bronze medal.

Is Seema Punia going to be the only female discus thrower from India at Tokyo Olympics?

Seema Punia will be the second Indian woman to take part in the event in the Tokyo Olympics after national record holder Kamalpreet Kaur, who threw the iron disc to a distance of 66.59m in the Indian Grand Prix 4 on Monday last.

Did Seema Punia face any controversy?



Seema Punia had tested positive for a steroid (stanozolol) prior to the 2006 Asian Games but was cleared to participate by her National Federation. She, however, opted out of the team for the Games.