Who is Seema Punia? 10 things to know about the discus thrower
Seema Punia qualifies for Tokyo Olympics in Women's Discus Throw with attempt of 63.72m.
Veteran discus thrower Seema Punia on Tuesday qualified for Tokyo Olympics with the best effort of 63.70m while winning gold on the final day of the National Inter-State Athletics Championships here.
The 37-year-old Punia, who had won a silver in the 2018 Commonwealth Games and a bronze in the 2018 Asian Games, breached the Olympic qualifying mark of 63.50m.
Where does Seema Punia hail from?
Seema Punia hails from Sonipat in Haryana.
How old is Seema Punia?
Seema Punia is 37-year-old.
How many Olympics Seema Punia have participated in?
Seema Punia will be taking part in her fourth Olympics after 2004, 2012, and 2016 editions of the Games.
Seema Punia will be the second Indian woman to take part in the event in the Tokyo Olympics after national record holder Kamalpreet Kaur, who threw the iron disc to a distance of 66.59m in the Indian Grand Prix 4 on Monday last.
Seema Punia had tested positive for Covid, spent long hours in solitude and fought mental battles, while training in Russia.