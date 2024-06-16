Sarvesh Kushare wins high jump gold at Malaysia Open Championships

Sarvesh Kushare, the highest-ranked Indian high jumper, on Sunday, clinched a gold medal at the Malaysia Open Championships, attaining a good mark of 2.23m in Kuantan, Malaysia.

He displayed his fine form at the event and equalled his season-best jump on his first event after a month-long break. However, since the event was a national championship, Sarvesh did not get any placing score.

Currently ranked 36th in the road to Paris ranking, Sarvesh, needed a few more such good performances to sneak into the top 32 and win a quota spot for the Paris Olympics. He will also take part in the Inter-states Athletics Championships in Panchkula later this month.

He started the competition with a jump of 2.05m and then stretched it to 2.23m. Sarvesh also tried for a 2.26m jump but failed in all three attempts.

Sarvesh won this event pretty comfortably as he maintained a very huge difference with the second-placed Mahfuzur Rahman (2.10m) of Bangladesh.

Bronze for Praveen in France

Meanwhile, Praveen Chithravel clinched a bronze medal in the men's triple jump event at Meeting Nikaïa in Nice, France, on Saturday. He attained a mark of 16.37m on his second attempt, which proved to be his best jump from the event.

However, he was far from his personal best and will try to improve that in the upcoming meets. Eldhose Paul was the other Indian triple-jumper who participated in the event but finished in the fourth position with a substandard jump of 16.27m.