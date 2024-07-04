Paris-bound Sarvesh, Abha Khatua, Kiran Pahal added to TOPS core group

Olympic-bound Indian athletes high jumper Sarvesh Anil Kushare, shot putter Abha Khatua, and quarter-miler Kiran Pahal were added to the TOPS core group for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

SAI confirmed the inclusion of the three athletes via a press release on Wednesday.

Sarvesh and Abha booked their berth for the 2024 Paris Olympics via the ranking route after World Athletics published the final list while Kiran breached the Olympic qualification mark in women's 400m last week at the Inter-State National Athletics Championships.

Sarvesh Anil Kushare- Men's High Jump

The jumper from Maharashtra has been the mainstay of the Indian high jump along with National record holder Tejaswin Shankar.

Sarvesh had a good year in 2023 where he participated and showcased his skills in major International tournaments like Asian Athletics Championships, World Athletics Championships, and Asian Games.

He won the silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships with a best jump of 2.26m.

Sarvesh booked his 2024 Paris Olympics berth via the ranking route where he occupies the 23rd spot. He won gold at the recently concluded Inter-State Athletics Championships with a best jump of 2.25m.

Abha Khatua- Women's Shot Put

National record holder in women's shot put with a throw of 18.41m, Abha Khatua booked her berth for the 2024 Paris Olympics via the rankings route where she sits at the 23rd spot.

Hailing from West Bengal, Abha missed the 2023 Asian Games due to an injury and breached the qualification mark of the Asian Games after the period was over.

Last month at the Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar, Abha threw a huge 18.41m to break the National record and record a massive improvement of 0.35m from her previous best of 18.06m.

Kiran Pahal- Women's 400m

Only direct qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics from the Inter-State Athletics National Championships last week, Kiran Pahal was the star of the tournament with a stellar performance in the women's 400m.

Returning to the track after an injury, Kiran stunned everyone when she clocked 50.92s in the women's 400m semi-final breaching the Olympic qualification mark.

She replicated her performance in the women's 400m final and again clocked 50.92s, which is the second best Indian timing in women's 400m after the national record holder Hima Das's time of 50.79s.