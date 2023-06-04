Sanjivani Jadhav wins 10000m silver at Portland track festival

A former Asian Championships bronze medallist, Sanjivani Jadhav bagged the silver medal in women's 10000m at the Portland Track Festival on Sunday.

The 26-year-old clocked an impressive 32:46.88s to finish second behind Weynshet Ansa Weldestadisk, who clocked 32:40.027s to finish the race.

The run on Sunday was a personal best and the first-ever sub-33 minute run for Jadhav. Her previous personal best in 10000m stood at 33:13.07s clocked last year at the Federation Cup.

Sanjivani Jadhav also became only the first Indian woman since 2018 to run 10000m under 33 minutes.

Shankar Lal Swami finishes 11th

Meanwhile, men's 3000m steeplechaser Shankar Lal Swami finished a lowly 11th in his event. He clocked 8:45.48s to finish eleventh among the total thirteen participants.

This was a disappointing run for Swami, who holds a season best of 8:42.92s and a personal best of 8:32.01s in 3000m steeplechase.