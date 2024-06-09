Sanjivani Jadhav clinches 10,000m gold at Portland Track Festival

Sanjivani Jadhav clinched the gold medal in women’s 10,000m at the Portland Track Festival at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham, Oregon.

The Asian Athletic Championships bronze medalist, Sanjivani clocked 32:22.77s in the race but fell short of her personal best of 32:21.76s.

Sanjivani dominated the race closing the race a second earlier to the next best athlete.

The Indian athlete was accompanied by her fellow Indian partner MS Seema in the race, Seema finished the race at the fifth spot just out of the top four at a pace of 32:55:91s.

Last year, the 27-year-old long-distance runner, who had finished second in the event last year, registered 32:46.88 seconds, her first sub-33 mark.

Portland Track Festival has turned out to be a great event for Indian athletes. Earlier in the day 3000m steeplechase stalwart Avinash Sable bagged a silver with a time of 8:21.85s in the men’s section.



Parul Chaudhary from the women's section grabbed a bronze with a timing of 9:31.38s.



Currently, many athletes from India are training in the high-performance and altitude centre in Colorado Springs, USA as part of their preparations for the Paris Olympics.