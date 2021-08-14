Madras High Court allows Sameeha Barwin to compete in World Deaf Athletics Championships

The recent news that has been doing the rounds regarding Sameeha Barwin has angered many individuals due to the discriminatory approach of the Sports Authority of India. Sameeha was dropped from the team headed to the World Deaf Athletics Championship due to her being the only female member in the team. This was despite her stellar record of several medals in various athletics championships before. However, this has changed with a recent order passed in her favour.

HUGE decision coming out of the Honorable Madras High Court today on #SameehaBarvin's case. The court has ordered @IndiaSports and the @AllIndiaSports5 to include Barvin in the squad to Poland for the 4th World Deaf Athletic Championships! @sociologysport — Chennapragada (She/Her) (@Jussri) August 13, 2021

In an appeal filed before the Madras HC, J Mahadevan stated that the reputation and performance of the athlete must be taken into consideration. Her achievements are also brilliant as she has cleared the minimum qualification requirement during the trials of the long jump event. This is added on to the several gold medals that she has won at various meets. Sameeha regularly competes in the 100m and long jump and was seen by the court as an athlete who will bring laurels to the country.

