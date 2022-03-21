Russian race walker Yelena Lashmanova banned for doping, loses Olympic gold

Russian race walker Yelena Lashmanova has been banned for two years for doping and will be stripped of her Olympic gold medal, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Monday.

Following AIU charges based on LIMS data and the McLaren evidence, Russian race walker Yelena Lashmanova has been banned for two years, starting 09 March 2021, for the use of prohibited substances, a violation of @worldathletics anti-doping rules.

Lashmanova won gold in the 20-kilometer race walk at the 2012 London Olympics and also at the world championships in Moscow the following year.



The ban is backdated to March 9, 2021, and all of her results between Feb. 18, 2012, and Jan. 3, 2014, have been disqualified, the AIU said.