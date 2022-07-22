2022 World Athletics Championships: Rohit Yadav joins Neeraj Chopra in Javelin Throw final

Rohit Yadav became the second Indian after Neeraj Chopra to qualify for the Men's Javelin Throw finals at the 2022 World Athletics Championships on Friday.

This is the first time two Indians will feature in the final of any event in the history of the World Championships.

It's massive, it's historical🇮🇳One of the greatest mornings of #indianathletics all unfolding at #Oregon2022First time ever two Javelin Throwers makes it to the final of #WorldAthleticsChamps Neeraj & Rohit YadavEldhose Paul is first Indian to reach men's Triple Jump final pic.twitter.com/KZXz1aKOKB — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 22, 2022

The 21-year-old Rohit has made a massive step in his career by qualifying for the final on his debut Worlds appearance. Davinder Singh Kang (2017) was the only male Indian javelin thrower to have made it to the finals in previous editions before this. This year, India will have two male throwers in the final.

Rohit threw 80.42m to finish 11th overall in the qualification round. This is the fifth time he has crossed the 80m mark this year.

The final will be on Saturday evening (Sunday morning 7 am IST).

All the three javelin throwers India had sent to the World Championships - Neeraj, Rohit and Annu Rani - have thus qualified for the finals.

Rohit Yadav joins Neeraj Chopra in the men's Javelin Throw final with a best effort of 80.42m. Six Indians have made it to the finals so far, three of them today -- Neeraj and Rohit in Javelin and Eldhose Paul in Triple Jump. pic.twitter.com/Ml1T2LYQhN — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) July 22, 2022

So far six Indians have made it to the finals in this edition of the Worlds. Avinash Sable, Sreeshankar and triple jumper Eldhose Paul are the ones other than the javelin throwers to have qualified. This is the highest number of Indians qualifying for the finals at a single edition.