Javelin Thrower Rohit Yadav to miss World Championships, Asian Games

One of the leading Javelin throwers in the country, Rohit Yadav is set to miss the upcoming World Athletics Championships and Asian Games after undergoing surgery to treat a ligament tear in his right elbow.

Rohit, who won National Inter-State Athletics Championships in June, pulled out from the Asian Athletics Championships squad at the last moment after he suffered the injury in Bhubaneshwar.

Rohit is the fourth-best thrower in the country this season behind Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra (88.67m), Kishore Kumar Jena (84.38m), and his compatriot DP Manu (84.35m).

He recorded his best throws – 83.40m in May and 83.28m in June this year.

Taking Instagram to announce his rehab, Rohit wrote, "A major injury during the Inter-state meet leaves me sidelined from upcoming competitions this season."



"Thanks to Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala in Mumbai, I underwent ligament reconstruction on my elbow," the post further read.

He was operated by Dr. Pardiwala 11 days back. With his season over, Rohit will take close to six to seven months to complete his rehab at Inspire Institute of Sports, Bengaluru.

Rohit's injury would have aggravated further had he gone on to participate in the World Championships and Asian Games. Taking into account the upcoming Olympics year, Rohit decided to get his surgery done.

With the next season starting in March, it is expected that Rohit would be back in action by late April or early May.

He was in the reckoning for the World championships as the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) thought of sending four male javelin throwers to the elite event.