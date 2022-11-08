Road named after javelin thrower Shivpal Singh in UP

In an interesting move, the Uttar Pradesh government has named a road after Shivpal Singh at the javelin thrower's hometown of Hingurtargarh in the Chandauli district.

Singh took to his social media account to reveal the same.

"You know you're going places, when your namesake is guiding people home. Big thanks to @myogi_adityanath and our his team at the @cmoffice_up for this decorated felicitation in my hometown Hinguter garh," Shivpal captioned his post.









An Olympian who competed at Tokyo, Shivpal Singh has is a silver medallist at the Asian Championships and also has a gold medal at the World Military Games against his name.

The 27-year-old was, however, banned for four years by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP). Shivpal Singh had tested positive for a banned substance in a out of the competition test right after the Tokyo Olympics in September last year.

The javelin thrower's suspension would run from his provisional suspension date of October 2021 to October 2025, as per a report in Sportstar.



