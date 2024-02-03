Resolute Jyothi Yarraji aspires for 'consistency' as Paris Olympics looms

Jyothi Yarraji is the epitome of determination. The world has already witnessed it.

Such a resolute athlete she is that she does not mind challenges, even when the chances of breaking her nerves are high.

Last year, Jyothi showed us she not only knows how to win races with her dazzling run over the hurdles but also has the competence to fight for her rights.

She is someone who has rewritten the national records ten times. She is an Asian Athletics Championships gold medallist, but Jyothi still has a long way to go.

At the Asian Games in Hangzhou, when the women's 100m hurdles event was underway, Jyothi, with her hands on her hips and a razor-sharp gaze took on the officials, an unforeseen moment in Indian sports history.

Jyothi was disqualified from the event, but she was not shaken by the outcome. It made her rather furious, and she challenged the officials' decision, pointing to the false start by China's Yanni Wu.

She launched a protest, putting the final on hold in front of a capacity Chinese crowd. She asked questions to the officials. When they refused to explain the reason for her disqualification, Jyothi refused to leave the track. Jyothi would eventually have the last laugh as the Chinese officials had to send off Wu for a false start.

Jyothi ran the race with great vigour and won the silver medal, displaying her brimming confidence and athletic skills. She clocked 12.91s, improving her timing from 13.05s, coming at the World Athletics Championships just a month ago.

As Jyothi is now preparing for the Paris Olympics, she remains determined, and she craves consistency to earn international accolades.



And that is why India's best 100m hurdler by mile self boasts about herself, "I am Jyothi Yarraji, ten-time national record holder in 100m hurdles, Asian Games silver medallist and now I am preparing for my dream, Paris Olympics."

But the qualifying mark for the Paris Olympics continues to elude Jyothi. At the World University Games in Chengdu, China, last year, Jyothi came agonisingly close to achieving the mark when she clocked 12.78s for her Personal Best and new national record but fell 0.01s short of the cut-off mark, 12.77s.

Focus on consistency

As the 24-year-old Jyothi from Visakhapatnam vies for a Paris Olympics quota place in 2024, she remains grounded and is working extra hard, seeking to achieve the prized mark.



In that direction, she wishes to stay healthy and consistent.

"Consistency is crucial in athletics and maintaining good health is key to staying consistent on a track," Jyothi told The Bridge.

For an athlete of Jyothi's calibre, pushing the limit and going through rigorous training is a regular drill, as things are getting harder for athletes at every passing event. Jyothi knows things could be mentally taxing many times, yet she has her eyes fixed on the Paris Olympics.

"I push my limit every day. I train harder every day to be my best version. And to do that I need to be physically fit and mentally strong," stressed Jyothi.



"Whether it is a daily hassle or championship day, I need to train extra and recover fast. So, I am ready for the next challenge. My next challenge is the Paris Olympics and I am going to give it all for my country," she added.

"So when you are chasing your dream, make sure you have the right support," Jyothi concluded.