Ram Baboo sets new 35km racewalk National Record

Ram Baboo, on Saturday, set a new national record for men's 35km racewalk by clocking an impressive 2:29:56. He was competing at the Dudinska 50 - a World Athletics Tour Gold level event.

The 24-year-old Indian also finished fifth in the race behind Mexico's Morales, Brazil's Bonfim, China's Cui, and Canada's Dunfee in the process.

Ram Baboo improved his own national record of 2:31:36 set during the National Racewalking Championships in February earlier this year.

Though Baboo managed to clock a sub-2:30 time, he just about missed on achieving the qualification standard for the 2023 World Athletics Championships to be held later this year.

The qualification standard reads 2:29:40 - the Indian missed it by a mere 16 seconds.

Ram Baboo smashes the Men's 35km Racewalk NR at the Dudinska 50 Race Walking tour



He finishes 5th with a timing of 2:29:56, missing the World C'ships mark by just 16 sec



Previous NR of 2:31:36 was also by him.





Ram Baboo had shot to fame during the 2022 National Games last year. He had clocked a then national record timing of 2:36:34 in Gujarat.