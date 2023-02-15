Athletics
Ram Baboo, Manju set 35km Racewalking National Records
Ram Baboo and Manju set new 35km racewalking national record in men's and women's section respectively.
Ram Baboo and Manju, on Wednesday, set new 35km national record in men's and women's section respectively at the India Open Racewalking Competition in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
The 23-year-old Ram Baboo, who shot to fame at the National Games last year, surpassed his own national record by clocking 2:31:36 to complete the race.
This is a massive improvement from his previous national record of 2:36:35 set during the National Games in Gandhinagar last year.
Haryana's Juned, too, improved on the previous national record to finish second with a timing of 2:36:04.
Manju sets women's national record
In the women's 35km racewalk, Punjab's Manju raced to victory in 2:57:54. The second-placed Payal was way behind at 3:05:43.
In the process, Manju broke the national record of 3:00:04 set by Ramandeep Kaur in April last year.