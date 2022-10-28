Coach found dead at PT Usha's training academy

An athletics coach at PT Usha's training academy in Kinalur, Kerala, was found dead on Friday.

The 26-year-old coach, Jayanti of Tamil Nadu, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the hostel inside the Usha School of Athletics in the early hours of Friday. Police have begun a probe into the 'unnatural death'. No reason has been ascertained yet on the reason of the suspected suicide.

PT Usha said the deceased had been happy recently after being featured in media reports. She had joined the athletics academy a year ago and was involved in hands-on training of around 30 students.

Speaking to local media channels, PT Usha said, "She was a good girl, I don't interfere in their personal matters. We used to talk always but it was mostly related to coaching. She was happy for the past two months and was delighted about her getting featured in a newspaper few days ago. We always motivate them. I don't know the reason."

Jayanti was a state-level athlete and a diploma holder from the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala. In 2016, she had set a record in heptathlon at Bharatiyar University.