Priyanka Goswami, Eknath Turambekar set 35km Race Walk National Record

The Indian racewalkers Priyanka Goswami and Eknath Turambekar have set national records in 35km women's and men's respectively at the ongoing World Team Race Walking Championships in Muscat.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympian Priyanka Goswami crossed the finish line in 20th position clocking 3:13:19 and registering a national record in the process. The 25-year-old from Uttar Pradesh was the only Indian in fray in women's 35km section.

On the other hand, Eknath Sambhaji Turambekar clocked 2:45:17 to walk 35km and register a National Record in the men's section. He finished the race in the 27th position ahead of fellow Indians Chandan Singh and Ram Baboo, who finished further down in the race.

While Singh registered a personal best timing of 2:51:40 to finish 38th, Baboo ended with a season best of 3:07:14 at 46th place.