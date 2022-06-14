Praveen Chitravel crosses 17m barrier in triple jump; qualifies for World Championships

Triple Jumper Praveen Chitravel, on Tuesday, became only the fifth Indian to break the 17m barrier in the sport when he leapt a distance of 17.18m at the ongoing National Inter-State Athletics in Chennai.

Chitravel is now the second Indian to qualify for the World Championships in men's triple jump after Abdulla Aboobacker achieved the standard with a jump of 17.17m during the Indian Grand Prix in Bhubaneswar last month.

Legal wind and Praveen Chithravel joins Abdulla Aboobacker in qualifying for the 2022 World Championships. Consistent jumping from Abdulla in 2nd place who once again met the Worlds qualification criteria. Well done both #IndianAthletics pic.twitter.com/CV31fk8QV9 — Rahul Bhutani (@BhutaniRahul) June 14, 2022





His attempt of 17.18m is now an Inter-States record, going past Arpinder Singh's 17.17m and is also the third best jump-ever recorded by an Indian.



While Chitravel walks away with the gold medal from the Inter States, Aboobacker once again breached that 17m margin with a leap of 17.14m to bag the silver medal. On the other hand, the talented Eldose Paul could only manage 16.81m for the bronze.