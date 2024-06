Portland Track 2024: Gulveer Singh wins silver in men's 5000m, breaks national record

Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh clinched a silver medal at the men's 5000m at the 2024 Portland Track Festival on Sunday night.

With a timing of 13:18.92, he also broke the national record for men's 5000m, breaking Avinash Sable's timing.

Sable ran the 5000m in 13:19.30 seconds at the 2023 Sound Running On Track Fest and held the record since then.

Dylan Jacobs finished ahead of the Indian in the 5000m race with a timing of 13:18.18 seconds.

Meanwhile, another Indian also made headway in the 1500m with Parvej Khan finishing with the second fastest timing for an Indian in the 1500m (3:36.21 seconds).

Cooper Teare finished as winner of the men's 1500m race with a timing of 3:35.48 seconds.

In other events, Indiaโ€™s Sanjivani Jadhav won the womenโ€™s 10000m event, while Avinash Sable won silver in the men's 3000m steeplechase and Parul Chaudhary finished third in the womenโ€™s 3000m steeplechase race.