Athletics
Portland Track 2024: Gulveer Singh wins silver in men's 5000m, breaks national record
Parvej Khan ran the second-fastest 1500m for an Indian, finishing eighth with a timing of 3:36.21 seconds.
Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh clinched a silver medal at the men's 5000m at the 2024 Portland Track Festival on Sunday night.
With a timing of 13:18.92, he also broke the national record for men's 5000m, breaking Avinash Sable's timing.
Sable ran the 5000m in 13:19.30 seconds at the 2023 Sound Running On Track Fest and held the record since then.
Dylan Jacobs finished ahead of the Indian in the 5000m race with a timing of 13:18.18 seconds.
Meanwhile, another Indian also made headway in the 1500m with Parvej Khan finishing with the second fastest timing for an Indian in the 1500m (3:36.21 seconds).
Cooper Teare finished as winner of the men's 1500m race with a timing of 3:35.48 seconds.
In other events, India’s Sanjivani Jadhav won the women’s 10000m event, while Avinash Sable won silver in the men's 3000m steeplechase and Parul Chaudhary finished third in the women’s 3000m steeplechase race.