Rosy Meena Paulraj sets new national record

Pole vaulter Rosy Meena Paulraj broke the women's national record for the second time in one month with a mark of 4.21m at the Open Nationals in Bengaluru on Saturday.

She first broke the V Surekha's 8-year-old national record at the National Games in Gujarat earlier this month.

Rosy Meena Paulraj from Thanjavur, who recently created a National Record in Pole vault at the National games 2022.

The 25-year-old from Tamil Nadu, who has improved her personal best by a massive margin this year, has come up as a rare prodigy in the sport of pole vault in the women's section.

Rosy first took up gymnastics and is a late starter in her sport. She is a former national level medallist in vault – Dipa Karmakar's event.