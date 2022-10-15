Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Athletics
Rosy Meena Paulraj sets new national record
The 25-year-old Rosy Meena Paulraj has set another new NR in Women's Pole Vault. She first broke the NR earlier this month.
Pole vaulter Rosy Meena Paulraj broke the women's national record for the second time in one month with a mark of 4.21m at the Open Nationals in Bengaluru on Saturday.
She first broke the V Surekha's 8-year-old national record at the National Games in Gujarat earlier this month.
The 25-year-old from Tamil Nadu, who has improved her personal best by a massive margin this year, has come up as a rare prodigy in the sport of pole vault in the women's section.
Rosy first took up gymnastics and is a late starter in her sport. She is a former national level medallist in vault – Dipa Karmakar's event.
