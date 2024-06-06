Parvej Khan marginally misses out to the final at NCAA Championship

Parvej Khan failed to qualify for the finals of the men's 1500m event at the NCAA Championships after finishing at the 17th position in the overall standings in Eugene, USA on Wednesday.

Parvej missed the final by a margin of 0.03s in this 1500m event as he clocked a timing of 3:40.10 in the first heat to finish in 6th position, where the top 5 runners booked their place in the final.

Plenty left in the tank as Anass Essayi secures his spot in the 1500m finals on Friday, running 3:39.75 to finish second in the heat 🤙 pic.twitter.com/QJ0A7u3j01 — Gamecock Track & XC (@GamecockTrack) June 6, 2024

Although this was his second-best timing of the year for Parvej, still he could not make it to the final. Elliott Cook of the USA clocked the fastest timing of the heat, i.e. 3:37.25, to top the standings.

Parvej, who is looking for a quota spot at the Paris Olympics needs to find a few more good runs this month to have any chance of winning a ranking quota. He will head next to the Portland Track Festival on 9th June to find a better result.

Season opener for Harmilan Bains

Another Indian middle-distance runner, Harmilan Bains opened her season at British Milers Club Grand Prix in Birmingham. She started her season with a second-place finish in women's 1500m with a timing of 4:19.31.

This was no way near to her best timing but she secured second place in her first outdoor event of the season, which will boost her confidence for further events. She will try to regain her form and find a better time in her next race in Watford on 8th June.