Parvej Khan clocks impressive time, ranks 4th fastest in Indian 800m history

Parvej Khan has etched his name in Indian track and field history with a remarkable performance at the Florida Relays. With a sensational time of 1:46.12 in the 800m event, Khan has secured the title of the 4th fastest Indian ever over the distance, joining the ranks of legends such as Jinson, Sriram Singh, and Krishan Kumar.

Competing in heat 1 of the Florida Relays, Khan showcased his prowess by clocking a significant personal best, shattering his previous record of 1:47.96 set back in October 2022. His stellar performance earned him the second spot in the race, marking an extraordinary start to the outdoor season for the young athlete.

Parvej Khan clocked a PB & 4th best Indian Time of 1:46.12 in Men's 800m at Florida Relays to finish 2nd out of 7 heats (66 participants) in the Outdoor Season Opener.



All the best for his future races! pic.twitter.com/XIGNtADsyc — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) March 31, 2024

This achievement adds to Khan's growing list of accolades, further solidifying his status as one of India's brightest track stars. Prior to his stellar performance at the Florida Relays, Khan had already made headlines by clinching the gold medal at the National Games.



Moreover, Khan's journey to success has transcended national borders, as he made history on March 9 by becoming the first Indian athlete to advance to the final of a track event at the NCAA Championships in the United States. The NCAA Championships are widely regarded as one of the most challenging collegiate competitions worldwide, making Khan's feat all the more impressive.