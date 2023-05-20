Parul Chaudhary wins 3000m steeplechase at Track Night NYC

India's Parul Chaudhary, on Friday, won the women's 3000m steeplechase title Track Night NYC - a world athletics bronze level event, in New York.

The 28-year-old clocked an impressive 9:41.88s to finish more than 20 seconds ahead of the second-placed Madeline Strandemo, who clocked 10:02.48s in the competition.

Chaudhary started off slowly and was in the second place at the end of the first lap, clocking 2:00.64. She however soon pressed the accelerator to clock 1:15.48s in the second lap and take the lead. There was no looking back then as she cruised to an easy win.

Lili Das finishes 3rd, Ajay Kumar 8th in 1500m

Indian 1500m runners Lili Das and Ajay Kumar too enjoyed a good time in the competition finishing third and eighth in women's and men's 1500m respectively.

While Lili Das clocked her season best 4:15.23s in women's 1500m, Ajay Kumar clocked a commendable 3:41.28s in the men's section.

DNF for Shankar Lal Swami

On the other hand, the men's 3000m steeplechaser Shankar Lal Swami failed to complete his race on Friday. The 26-year-old dropped out of the race with two laps to go.

Meanwhile, Parvej Khan did not start the men's 1500m open race.



