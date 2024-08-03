Olympics 2024: Parul misses National Record, Tajinderpal disappoints

Indian middle-distance runner Parul Chaudhary missed the national record in women's 5000m by a whisker while Tajinderpal Singh Toor put a poor show in the men's shot put at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Friday.

Competing in the second heat of women's 5000m, Parul clocked the timing of 15:10.68 which was just 0.3 seconds less than the existing national record.

Parul had a tremendous run from her standard but failed to qualify for the final as she finished 14th in her heat.

Another Indian athlete in foray, Ankita Dhyani had a poor run as she finished last in the first heat and clocked 16:19.4.

🇮🇳 Result Update: #Athletics Women's 5000m Round 1 Heat 2👇



Despite putting up a great effort, Parul Chaudhary bowed out of #ParisOlympics2024 Women’s 5000m run.



She finished 14th in Heat 2 with a timing of 15:10.68 but failed to qualify for the final as only top 8 qualify.… pic.twitter.com/LDbvbW9Elw — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 2, 2024

In the men's shot put event, Tajinderpal Singh Toor had a horror day as he finished 29th in the qualification round and failed to move ahead to the final.

Tajinder started with a sub-par throw of 18.05m in his first throw. He missed the next two throws and finished last in his group of qualification.

It was a poor show from the Asian Champion as his personal best of 21.77m is above the qualification mark of 21.35m. Any decent throw close to 21m would have taken him to the final.



