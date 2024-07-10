Parul Chaudhary finishes 6th at Gyulai Istvan Memorial ahead of Paris Olympics

India's national record holder and Paris Olympic-bound athlete Parul Chaudhary registered a below-par show in the women's 3,000 steeplechase event on Tuesday at the 14th Gyulai Istvan Memorial, part of the World Athletics Continental Tour 2024, in Hungary.



Parul, whose personal best is 9:15.31 seconds which was the best in the field, clocked 9:35.66s, finishing at the sixth spot. This was far below her season best of 9:31.38s achieved in June at the Portland Track Festival.

However, this timing marked an improvement in Parul's performance from what she delivered at the Inter-State Athletics Championships last month. Parul clocked 9:45.70s in Panchkula, Haryana to win the women's 3,000m steeplechase event.

Logan Jolly of the United States won the race in Hungary as she clocked 9:29.75s. The American steeplechaser has a personal best of 9:26.23s. Poland’s Aneta Konieczek (9:30.48) and the United States Gracie Hyde (9:30.69) finished second and third respectively.

Parul Chaudhary finishes 6⃣th in women's 3000m steeplechase with a timing of 9:35.66 at the Gyulai István Memorial Annual Track and Field Tournament in Hungary.



Almost 4 secs off her SB of 9:31.38, but we're sure that she's saving her best for #Paris2024 #IndianAthletics pic.twitter.com/IFdWqVTwix — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 9, 2024

Elise Thorner of the United Kingdom secured fourth place as she clocked 9:31:68s, and Sumeyye Erol of Turkiye edged Parul for clocking her personal best timing of 9:32:93s.



For Parul, who competed at the event as part of her preparation for the Paris Olympics, the objective will be to assess her performance and improve her timing in her maiden appearance at the Olympics in Paris.

Parul will compete in the 3000m steeplechase and 5000m events in the Olympics. She attained the qualifying mark in both events through the Road to Paris Rankings.

Ankita Dhyani is the other Indian woman who will compete in the 5000m in Paris 2024.