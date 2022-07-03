Parul Chaudhary sets new women's 3000m National Record

Ace Indian women's track athlete, Parul Chaudhary broke the 3000m national record earlier today. The 27-year-old covered the distance in 8:57.91 at the Sound Running Sunset tour in Los Angeles.

Chaudhary, who specialises in the women's 3000m steeplechase, was trailing in the fifth position with two laps left but recovered well to not only break the national record but also finish the third spot in the podium.









Parul Chaudhary broke the 6-year old national record of Suriya Loganathan by a whopping 7 seconds. Loganathan had clocked 9:04.5 way back in April 2016 in New Delhi.

Parul Chaudhary will now be seen competing in the 3000m steeplechase at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA. She had registered a personal best of 9:38.29 in what is her pet event during March earlier this year.