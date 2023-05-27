Parul Chaudhary becomes 10th fastest Asian steeplechaser in history; finishes 3rd in Los Angeles

India's Parul Chaudhary, on Friday, registered a massive personal best to finish third at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix in women's 3000m steeplechase.

The 28-year-old clocked 9:29.51s to cover the distance eclipsing her previous personal best of 9:38.09s by almost nine seconds.

Chaudhary started off slowly and was placed 11th at the end of the first lap, but steadily made her way up in the field to earn a podium finish.

The 9:29.51s effort also means that Parul Chaudhary is now the 10th fastest Asian in women's 3000m steeplechase history. She is only third Indian to break the 9:30s barrier in the event after Lalita Babar (9:19.76s) and Sudha Singh (9:26.55s).

Lili Das finishes fourth

Lili Das, on the other hand, finished fourth in women's 800m at the Los Angeles Grand Prix with a season best timing of 2:05.27. She was seventh at the end of the first lap and made her way up the field in the second and final lap to earn a decent finish for herself.

Jinson, Rahul finish 11th, 12th respectively

In the men's 1500m final B, India's Jinson Johnson and Rahul finished 11th and 12th respectively on Friday. While Johnson clocked his season best 3:42.97, Rahul finished just behind with 3:43.83.

The duo was placed fourth and fifth at the start of the final lap, but were soon overtaken by a bunch of athletes to finish outside top 10 in the World Athletics Continental Tour gold level event.