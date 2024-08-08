Olympics 2024 Athletics: Jyothi Yarraji finishes fourth in 100m hurdles repechage

Jyothi Yarraji finished fourth in the women's 100m hurdles repechage round at the Paris Olympics, on Thursday, and will not make it to the semi-finals of the event.

The Indian runner clocked in at 13.17s in her heat, a subpar performance from her, and is out of contention as only two from each repechage heat qualify for the semis.

Marione Fourie from South Africa finished first in the same heat, with 12.79s, and qualified for the semis, as did Dutch runner Maayke Tjin-A-Lim, who finished second with 12.87s.

Women's 100m Hurdles Repêchage Round👇🏻#Paris2024Olympics debutant @JyothiYarraji finishes her #Olympic campaign, clocking 13.17 seconds and finishing 4th in Heat 1 of the Repechage rounds.



First 2 in each Heat qualified to Semi-final.



Let's cheer for the rest of the… pic.twitter.com/A7JdbwHpCT — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 8, 2024

On Wednesday, Jyothi finished seventh in her round one heats, with a timing of 13.16s, and had to go through the repechage round if she had to make it to the semis.



The 24-year-old runner from Vishakapatnam has the national record in the women's 100m hurdles. She became the first Indian woman to run a sub 13 second 100m hurdles race in 2022 at the National Open Athletics Championship in Bengaluru, finishing at 12.82s.

Her career highlight came at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games where she won the silver medal. She also won the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok and a silver medal in the women's 200m in the same event.