Olympics 2024: Parul finishes eighth, Jeswin fails to qualify

Parul Chaudhary and Jeswin Aldrin, competed on Sunday at the Stade de France in the 3000m steeplechase heats and the long jump qualification round but are now out of the competition.

National record holder Parul Chaudhary finished in eighth place in her heat, while Jeswin Aldrin had a disappointing performance, with a best jump of 7.61m.

Parul is officially out of the competition as she did not finish in the top five of her heat, and the 3000m steeplechase does not have a repechage round.

Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai won the heat with a time of 9:10.51, while the fifth-placed athlete, Ethiopian Lomi Muleta, clocked 9:10.73.

The race was tightly contested, with six athletes finishing almost in a photo finish, all recording times around 9:10.

Parul Chaudhary finishes 8⃣th in the Heats and doesn't make it to the final with a SB timing of 9:23:29 😓



Her Paris Olympics campaign comes to an end with this. 🇮🇳😬#Athletics #Paris2024 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/Ulp7sjywrt — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 4, 2024

However, Parul did clock her season’s best and registered the timing of 9:23:39. Parul’s national record is at 9:15:31.



Parul also ran the 5000m at the Paris Olympics, where she finished 14th in her heat. She registered a season’s best there as well, clocking 15:10.68.

Jeswin Faulters

Jeswin was the sole Indian representative in the long jump. He started with two consecutive fouls.

He finished 13th in Group B and 26th overall with a 7.61m jump on his final attempt and did not qualify for the finals.

#Athletics | Jeswin Aldrin finished with 7⃣.6⃣1⃣m mark in the final attempt with the first two attempts being foul attempts in Men's Long Jump Qualification event.



He finished on 1⃣3⃣th place in Group B and could not qualify for the finals.#Paris2024 #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/He6NWMKsK0 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 4, 2024

Only two athletes surpassed the qualification mark of 8.15m: Greece’s Miltiadis Tentoglou with 8.32m and Czechia’s Radek Juska with 8.15m.

Germany’s ’s Simon Batz became the 12th and final athlete to qualify for the finals with a jump of 7.90m.

Tomorrow, two Indian athletes will be in action, Kiran Pahal will be going for the quarter-mile in round one at 3:25 pm while Avinash Sable will be looking to qualify for the finals in his heats at 10:34 pm.