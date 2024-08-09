'Happy to see Neeraj win the silver medal': Arshad Nadeem

In a thrilling turn of events, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem has clinched the Olympic gold in men’s javelin throw, toppling India’s star athlete Neeraj Chopra with an Olympic record-setting throw of 92.97 meters.

This victory not only marked Nadeem’s rise in the world of javelin throws but also highlighted the deepening rivalry between him and India's Neeraj Chopa.

Although there was fierce competition, Nadeem expressed his admiration for Chopra's achievements and sportsmanship, and said, “The rivalry was there, no doubt about that. People in each country were eager to see us both throw the javelin and beat each other. I am very happy to see Neeraj win the silver medal.”



The rivalry between Nadeem and Chopra has drawn comparisons to the intense cricketing battles between India and Pakistan, fueling enthusiasm among sports fans in both countries.

Nadeem sees this rivalry as beneficial, especially for the younger generation of athletes.

“The rivalry is there when it comes to cricket matches and other sports, definitely. But at the same time, it is a good thing for youngsters in both countries who are pursuing a sport to follow us and follow their sports icons and bring laurels to their countries,” he said in a press conference after his historic win.

Entering the final as a dark horse, he delivered two impressive throws surpassing 90 meters, one of which set a new Olympic record.

This achievement dethroned the previous record held by Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen, who had set the bar at 90.57 meters during the 2008 Beijing Games.

Despite their on-field rivalry, Nadeem and Chopra maintain a cordial friendship.

Chopra had previously supported Nadeem’s efforts by contributing to a fund for a quality javelin, showcasing the camaraderie that exists among top athletes despite their competitive nature.