Paris Diamond League: Avinash Sable breaks National Record in 3000m Steeplechase

Avinash Sable broke the national record in the men's 3000m steeplechase.

The 29-year-old Indian athlete finished sixth in the highly competitive race with an impressive time of 8:09.91.

This has surpassed his previous best of 8:11.20, set at the 2022 Commonwealth Games where he won the silver medal.

This is the tenth time Sable has set a new national record and became the first Indian to run sub 8:10 race ever in the history.

#Athletics | Sable breaks his own NR! 🇮🇳🏃



The 29-year-old finishes fifth with a new national record of 8:09.91 in the men's 3000m steeplechase at the Paris Diamond League.



An impressive run leading up to #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/KBWz0ZbLYK — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 7, 2024

Known for his consistent performances, Sable has also won gold at the Asian Games in Hangzhou in the 3000m steeplechase and secured a silver medal in the 5000m event.

Sable was looking to acclimatize to the conditions of the city that will host the Olympics.

Sable did not compete in many competitions this season, with the Inter-State Championships last week being his second steeplechase event.

The 29-year-old Sable competed in just two 3000m steeplechase events: one at the Portland Track Festival in the USA, where he was training, and the other at the National Inter-State Championships in Panchkula, Haryana last week.

Sime finished first in the 3000m steeplechase with a time of 8:02.36, while Kenyan Amos Serem finished second, both achieving personal bests.