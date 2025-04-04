Panchkula to host 'Neeraj Chopra Classic' javelin throw event in May

Panchkula, Haryana is all set to host a one-day javelin throw event called 'Neeraj Chopra Classic' in May later this year.

Top javelin throwers from across the world are expected to flock down to the city's Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, for the World Athletics Category A event.

The competition will be held on 24 May, 2025.

The event will be brought to life by a collaboration between the Athletics Federation of India and JSW Sports and is backed by World Athletics.

"I can confirm the Neeraj Chopra Classic, a Category A World Athletics competition, featuring Neeraj Chopra and world’s other top javelin throwers, will take place on May 24 at Panchkula," AFI President Bahadur Singh Sagoo was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Neeraj Chopra, India's double Olympic medallist and the reigning world champion, spent his formative days training in Panchkula. The 27-year-old had previously expressed his desire to see India host a top level athletics meet.

The event could see Chopra compete in India after more than a year. He last competed in the country during the 2024 Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar.

Chopra was last seen in action at the 2024 Diamond League Finals in September, where he finished second.

Chopra, who has parted ways with long time coach Klaus Bartonietz, had been struggling with an adductor injury throughout the 2024 season and was contemplating surgery at the end of the season.

He, however, did not follow through with that thought and had started pre-season training in November itself.



