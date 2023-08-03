Young Pakistani javelin thrower left in awe after call from Neeraj Chopra

Muhammad Yasir, who won the bronze medal at Asian Athletics Championships in Javelin Throw, was ecstatic after receiving a congratulatory phone call from Indian Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra.

Yasir recorded his best with a throw of 79.93 meters during the Championship in Bangkok to win the bronze medal last month.

"I am very surprised. It was such a pleasant surprise when Neeraj Bhai called me up and appreciated my performance after the medal I won in the javelin event at Asian Athletics. He wished me luck for the upcoming events," Yasir told Geo News.

Yasir was Pakistan's only medal in the championship while India took home 27 medals including six gold and 12 silver from the meet.

Pakistan's top javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem didn't take part in the championships due to a long-standing injury problem.



Yasir said he closely follows Chopra's performances and his training routines.

“The only difference between Pakistani and Indian athletes is that they have the opportunity to train with foreign coaches long-term at the best facilities in countries known for producing top athletes," said Yasir.



Yasir had a very interesting duel with India's DP Manu in the Asian Athletics Championships. While chasing the podium, DP Manu was placed second and Yasir Muhammad at third after five rounds of throw.

The competition grew fiercer and tense in the last round as Yasir's remarkable 79.93m throw pushed Manu down to the third spot momentarily. However, Manu didn't give up and, on his sixth attempt, he unleashed a spectacular 81.01m throw.