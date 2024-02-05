Pakistan's Javelin Star Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in the UK

In a bid to overcome a persistent knee issue, Pakistan's renowned javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem, has embarked on a journey to the United Kingdom for a crucial knee surgery. The 27-year-old, who clinched the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, was compelled to withdraw from the Asian Games in China last year due to the lingering knee problem.

Expressing his decision to undergo surgery, Nadeem stated, "I have decided to have the knee surgery now because it has been bothering me a lot since last year, and I tried rehab programs, but they didn’t work." Despite setbacks, he remains optimistic about a swift recovery, aiming to regain full fitness in time for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games.

Arshad Nadeem has emerged as a prominent figure in Pakistani sports, garnering attention comparable to cricket stars. His remarkable achievement in setting a new Commonwealth Games record with a throw of 90.18 in Birmingham 2022 solidified his status. Moreover, Nadeem etched his name in history as the first Pakistani athlete to secure a medal in the World Athletics Championships, claiming a silver medal and trailing behind India’s Neeraj Chopra.

In the Tokyo Olympic Games, Arshad Nadeem showcased his prowess by finishing in fifth position with a final throw of 86.1. As he undergoes knee surgery, the hopes and aspirations of a nation ride on Nadeem's determination to recover swiftly and make a triumphant return on the grand stage of the Paris Olympics.