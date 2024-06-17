Paavo Nurmi Games: Preview, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Stream

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will return to action at Paavo Nurmi Games tomorrow after a month-break when he pulled out of the Ostrava Golden Spike meet due to discomfort in his adductor muscles.

The 26-year-old Indian star is set to face a formidable lineup of competitors in Turku. Among them is Germany's teenage prodigy, Max Dehning. At just 19 years old, Dehning is the youngest member of the elite 90-meter club, a milestone that Neeraj is determined to reach. Dehning is seen as a significant rival for Neeraj, who has his sights set on defending his Tokyo Games gold medal in Paris.



Local favorite Oliver Helander, who defeated Neeraj in the 2022 edition of this competition, will also be competing. Last year, Neeraj secured a silver medal in Turku with a personal best throw of 89.30 meters, which he later improved to 89.94 meters at the Stockholm Diamond League event.

The competition will also feature two-time world champion Anderson Peters from Grenada and 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott from Trinidad and Tobago, adding to the excitement and challenge of the event.

Event schedule of Paavo Nurmi Games 2024

Javelin Throw starts at 9:45 PM IST featuring Neeraj Chopra.

Where to watch Paavo Nurmi Games 2024

The Games will be live telecasted on TV Channels Sports18 - 1 HD. The telecast will start from 9.00 PM onwards.

Where to Live Stream Paavo Nurmi Games 2024

The fans can also live stream the event on the JioCinema app from 9.00 PM IST.

