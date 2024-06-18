Athletics
Paavo Nurmi Games: Neeraj Chopra takes the top spot- HIGHLIGHTS
On his return to the field following an injury scare, World Champion Neeraj Chopra clinched the top spot at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 in Tukru on Tuesday.
Competing against the likes of Oliver Helander, Anderson Peters, Keshorn Walcott, and Max Dehning, Neeraj threw 85.97m as his best throw to take the top spot.
This is second win for Neeraj Chopra in the season after he won the Federation Cup last month in Bhubaneswar.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 18 Jun 2024 5:25 PM GMT
- 18 Jun 2024 5:05 PM GMT
Neeraj records a no-mark as he continues his lead.
Neeraj oversteps after the fifth throw and retains his lead with a best throw of 85.97m.
- 18 Jun 2024 4:57 PM GMT
A poor throw from Neeraj Chopra but he maintains his lead.
Neeraj Chopra threw 82.21m in his fourth attempt but he will keep his lead while Toni Keranen threw 84.19m to take the second spot.
- 18 Jun 2024 4:38 PM GMT
Neeraj Chopra roars as he regains the lead.
Neeraj Chopra crosses 85m and takes the lead with a throw of 85.97m in the third round.
- 18 Jun 2024 4:29 PM GMT
Oliver Helander takes the lead as crowd roars.
Local boy Oliver Helander throws 83.96m and pushes Neeraj Chopra to second position.