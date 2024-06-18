Olympics Begin In
Paavo Nurmi Games: Neeraj Chopra takes the top spot- HIGHLIGHTS

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Javelin Throw event of the 2024 Paavo Nurmi Games.

Neeraj Chopra 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 18 Jun 2024 5:36 PM GMT

On his return to the field following an injury scare, World Champion Neeraj Chopra clinched the top spot at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 in Tukru on Tuesday.

Competing against the likes of Oliver Helander, Anderson Peters, Keshorn Walcott, and Max Dehning, Neeraj threw 85.97m as his best throw to take the top spot.

This is second win for Neeraj Chopra in the season after he won the Federation Cup last month in Bhubaneswar.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2024-06-18 15:35:20
AthleticsNeeraj Chopra
